AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero (w/ Orange Cassidy)

PAC vs. Dax Harwood

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page AEW World title contract signing for Full Gear

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter vs. Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa and Anna Jay

Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal