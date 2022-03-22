AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

An eight-man Texas Tornado match with Sting, Darby Allin, and The Hardys taking on The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

MJF will speak about costing Wardlow his match against TNT Champion Scorpio Sky

CM Punk to make his return

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. The Varsity Blonds

Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch