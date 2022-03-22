AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
An eight-man Texas Tornado match with Sting, Darby Allin, and The Hardys taking on The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party
Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver
MJF will speak about costing Wardlow his match against TNT Champion Scorpio Sky
CM Punk to make his return
Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. The Varsity Blonds
Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch