AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole
Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix
Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Britt Baker vs “Joker” Mystery Opponent
Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Opponent
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page vs. Takeshita in a non-title match
Wardlow takes 10 lashes
Jericho confronts William Regal
CM Punk on commentary