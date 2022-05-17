AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Britt Baker vs “Joker” Mystery Opponent

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Opponent

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page vs. Takeshita in a non-title match

Wardlow takes 10 lashes

Jericho confronts William Regal

CM Punk on commentary