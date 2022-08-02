AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

The Undisputed Elite return

Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

Powerhouse Hobbs in action

Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta, winner faces Jon Moxley for the interim World title at Quake by the Lake August 10

Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

Dumpster match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

We hear from Jon Moxley