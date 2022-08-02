AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
The Undisputed Elite return
Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
Powerhouse Hobbs in action
Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta, winner faces Jon Moxley for the interim World title at Quake by the Lake August 10
Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
Dumpster match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club
We hear from Jon Moxley