WWE held the January 8th edition of raw from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, a show that featured CM Punk and Drew McIntyre having a promo battle and Cody Rhodes fighting Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight. Fightful Select has released several backstage notes following the program, which you can check out below.

-ROH star Jack Cartwheel appeared as a medic on Raw. He was in Charlotte this past weekend wrestling on the ROH tapings for AEW/ROH President Tony Khan.

-WWE recently completed filming of the 100th episode of NXT Level Up. That happened this past Tuesday. Javier Bernal was on the first and 100th episode.

-There was some heavy weather in Florida on Tuesday evening that many thought would affect the NXT tapings. However, there were reportedly no plans or discussions for the NXT taping to be canceled and it went through without a hitch.

-Berkeley Ottman was the timekeeper that suffered the red mist from Shinsuke Nakamura during his street fight on Raw. Ottman is the cousin of Cody Rhodes, and the son of Fred Ottman, better known as Tugobat, Typhoon, and The Shockmaster.