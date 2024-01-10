Tony Schiavone once again sings the praises of Eddie Kingston.

Schiavone spoke about the AEW Continental Crown Champion during the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast. He calls the Mad King one of his favorites, specifically complimenting him on his match at AEW Worlds End and his first defense of the Triple Crown against Trent Beretta on AEW Collision.

Eddie’s one of my favorites. When I think about all the different guys that I’ve worked with, Eddie’s one of those real guys that what you see is kind of what you get on TV. So I have a lot of time for Eddie Kingston. I’m so glad. When he first came aboard, I didn’t know anything about him because I had been out of wrestling, and you said, ‘I’m so glad Eddie Kingston is getting a chance with a major promotion.’ He continues just to perform well. His match against Jon Moxley was tremendous. His match against Trent Beretta the other night was very good. He gives you good performances every time. Never disappointed with Eddie Kingston in the ring.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Schiavone spoke about the Ultimate Warrior and how he severely mistreated a WWE employee during his time with the company. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)