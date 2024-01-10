WWE held the January 8th edition of raw from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, a show that featured CM Punk and Drew McIntyre having a promo battle and Cody Rhodes fighting Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight. The producers for the program have since been revealed thanks to a new report by Fightful Select. Check it out below.

-Jamie Noble produced the Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa matchup.

-Abyss produced the Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser matchup.

-TJ Wilson & Molly Holly produced the WWE women’s tag team title matchup between the champs (Kayden & Katana) and Chelsea Green/Piper Niven.

-Kenny Dykstra produced The Miz vs. JD McDonagh.

-Jason Jordan produced Otis vs. Ivar.

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the street fight between Cody Rhodes & Shinsuke Nakamura.

-Bobby Roode produced the Bronson Reed vs. Javier Bernal matchup that will air on MAIN EVENT.

-Adam Pearce produced the Myles Borne vs. Duke Hudson matchup that will air on MAIN EVENT.

-There was no producer listed for the Drew McIntyre and CM Punk promo segment.