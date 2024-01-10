Samoa Joe is asked about a major dream matchup.

The AEW world champion spoke with Sports Illustrated about a variety to topics, including his thoughts on a potential showdown with top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada. Joe calls the Rainmaker a fresh matchup that you will not see anywhere else, adding that Okada, or anyone, can come “get it.”

That’s another first-time, fresh matchup you won’t see anywhere else. He can come get it, too. That’s for anyone. If someone feels like they want it, then show up–and we’ll see what you’ve got. But if you come up lame, I will laugh in your face.

Elsewhere in the interview Joe spoke about the behind-the-scenes drama that had been plaguing AEW, and why he thinks the fans should just focus on what is happening in the ring. You can read about that here.