Evil Uno, real name Nicolas Dansereau, has filed for several new trademarks. The terms are for his ring name, Dark Order, Mystery Wrestling, and Player Uno.
Uno enlisted attorney Michael Dockins to file the trademarks with the USPTO on November 29 for entertainment and merchandise purposes. The descriptions are as follows:
“Hats; shirts; bandanas; shirts and short-sleeved shirts; sweatshirts; hooded sweatshirts.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”