On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer discussed Ric Flair’s arrival in AEW several ago on Dynamite as he will be at Sting’s side on his journey to retirement next year at the Revolution pay-per-view and whether he thinks Flair will wrestle again.

“I don’t need to call a Last Match again,” Schiavone chuckled. “That was his last match, guys. That was it.”

Flair had his last match in July 2022, when he defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match alongside Andrade El Idolo.

