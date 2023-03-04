AEW has reportedly pulled Rebel from the storylines for the time being.

Rebel began working as Britt Baker’s storyline assistant and makeup artist in April 2020, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter was later added to the group. However, now a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Rebel is not being used right now due to creative reasons.

It was noted that with Baker and Hayter working as babyfaces now, there was a feeling that Rebel did not fit in with that act, so she was pulled for now.

The 44 year old Rebel was in San Francisco for this week’s AEW TV tapings, but it remains to be seen if she will be booked in another storyline any time soon.

Rebel began working in pro wrestling in 2013, signing with TNA. She made her in-ring debut the following year, and worked with the company until September 2016. She also worked for OVW between 2014-2017, and won the OVW Women’s Title on one occasion. Rebel returned to TNA/Impact for appearances in 2017 and 2018, and later worked with Stardom in Japan, and another run with OVW. She made one appearance for WWE NXT in January 2019, teaming with Amber Nova for a loss to IYO SKY and Kairi Sane.

AEW hired Rebel in August 2019 to work as a hair and makeup stylist backstage, but she debuted on-screen with Baker in April 2020. She has only 14 matches for AEW, with 11 of those coming as losses. Rebel’s last match was a dark match win over Vicky Dreamboat at the AEW Dark tapings on August 21, 2022. Her last televised win was a loss to Anna Jay on the June 20, 2022 edition of Elevation.

