A new title match has been announced for AEW WrestleDream.
Aussie Open challenged FTR to an AEW tag team title matchup at the event. The challenge was made on this evening’s Collision shortly after the Top Guys successfully defended the titles against the Iron Savages.
#AEW WrestleDream!
October 1st | Seattle, WA#AussieOpen vs. #FTR for the #AEW World Tag-Team Championship
The challenge has been issued!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@kylefletcherpro | @DUNKZILLADavis pic.twitter.com/AAhMP12rl2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2023
AEW Wrestle Dream takes place on October 1st from the Climate Pledge Arena. An updated lineup can be found below.
AEW Tag Team Championship Match:
FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson
Swerve Strickland vs. Adam “Hangman” Page