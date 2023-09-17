A new title match has been announced for AEW WrestleDream.

Aussie Open challenged FTR to an AEW tag team title matchup at the event. The challenge was made on this evening’s Collision shortly after the Top Guys successfully defended the titles against the Iron Savages.

AEW Wrestle Dream takes place on October 1st from the Climate Pledge Arena. An updated lineup can be found below.

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

Swerve Strickland vs. Adam “Hangman” Page