A huge lineup has been announced for the September 23rd edition of AEW Collision.

Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks will have a rematch following their critically acclaimed strap match at All Out, one which Danielson won.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam returns and will wrestle since Collision is in his home state of Michigan. No opponent has been revealed as of yet.

FTR will defended their tag titles against The WorkHorsemen, and Jay White will be clashing with Andrade El Idolo.

