AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Iron Savages

Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

Andrade el Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Anthony Bowens vs. Jon Silver

AEW Collision 9/16/23

From the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania!

Powerhouse Hobbs says the next chapter in the Book of Hobbs will be written, and it won’t be armbars of headlocks. It will be destruction.

Miro wants to know why he can’t get away from his hot flexible wife.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Iron Savages

Jacked Jameson eats a Big Rig off the bag. Big splash in the corner by Boulder and a double back drop to Cash. Splash by Boulder and a splash off the top by Bronson. Backbreaker by Boulder and the Low Down by Bronson! Two count. Double hot tags as Dax lays into Boulder with left hands. World’s Strongest Slam by Boulder. Boulder calls for the moonsault but misses. Tag to Cash and Big Rig to Bronson! Powerplex to Boulder! One, two, three!

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

Rating: **1/4. It was short, fast, impactful, and to the point. Good win for FTR.

FTR put out an open challenge and Ring of Honor’s The Workhorsemen are here to accept the challenge!

Keith Lee is with Lexi Nair. Shane Taylor (with Lee Moriarty) interrupt the interview and there’s a challenge set for next week! Keith Lee and Shane Taylor used to be a pretty dominant tag team known as the Pretty Boy Killers, by the way.

Anthony Bowens vs. John Silver

Silver says he googled scissoring and they’re doing it wrong, and also Daddy Ass and Max Caster are barred from ringside so, there’s that. Dropkick by Bowens sends Silver to the outside. Silve is back in the ring and now sends Bowens to the outside with a European uppercut. Round kicks to Bowens by Silver as we go to commercial break. Back from break and both guys trade elbows. Rolling elbow by Bowens but he misses a charge. German suplex and a superkick by Silver, followed by a brainbuster for two. Silver misses a punt and Bowens hits an Attitude Adjustment and a running knee to the face. Silver rolls to the outside but Bowens meets him with another rolling elbow. Bowens rolls Silver in the ring but Evil Uno rolls out from under the ring and sends Bowens head-first into the ring post. Uno rolls Bowens in the ring and Silver finishes this one with a running knee.

Winner: John Silver

Rating: **. This was fine, but it’s helping to establish The Dark Order and that’s a good thing.

Eddie Kingston is in the back and Claudio left potholes in the road that many of these guys had to clean up when he left. Renee told Eddie to fix it, and it’s driving Eddie nuts because he’s trying to fix it. This Wednesday will fix it. Eddie has New York, and all of New York has Eddie’s back. New York is built in the cold and the misery. Can you deal with that, Claudio? “You ain’t ready for the misery!”

Aussie Open vs. ???

Big boot to the taller dude. Sliding elbow by Davis. Double underhook by Davis into a sitout powerbomb by Fletcher.

Winners: Aussie Open

Rating: NR.

Aussie Open call their shot afterward. FTR at WrestleDream.

Toni Storm is with RJ City. Toni Storm said this was a company and not a charity, and this people wouldn’t know talent if it slapped their tits off.

Andrade el Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky

Flying mare by Sky and a head scissors takeover. Sky gets send to the apron and Andrade catches him coming in with a dragon screw leg whip between the ropes. Andrade heads up top for a moonsault but Sky pushes him off, landing on the apron on the way down. Sky in control now with a big knee and a headlock throughout PIP. Andrade counters a suplex with the three amigos but Sky counters the third and hits a back suplex. Andrade says he wants to feel it so Sky boots him in the face. Counter dragon screw by Andrade. Make that two. Flying forearm. Andrade looks for a pair of double knees but Sky counters with a roll up for two. Somersault plancha to the outside by Sky. Back inside the ring, Sky walks into a back elbow. Dropkick to the knees of Sky and a figure four by Andrade. Figure eight by Andrade and Sky submits!

Winner: Andrade el Idolo

Rating: **3/4. Would love to see these guys go about 15 minutes more.

Jay White is here! GUNS UP FOR THE BANG BANG GANG. Last week, Andrade was having a lot of fun watching Juice, Colten, and Austin. Step into the spotlight with the Switchblade next week, Andrade!

The Hardy Boys vs. The Righteous

Jeff sends Vincent into Matt’s knee. Jawbreaker by Jeff into a neckbreaker by Matt. Two count. Vincent backs Matt into the corner, right into a Bossman Slam by Dutch. Leg drop gets two for Dutch as we go to commercial break. Quick tag to Jeff who hits the double leg drop and an elbow drop to Dutch. Back elbow to Vincent and Whisper in the Wind. Jaw breaker by Matt to Dutch and a double clothesline sends him to the floor. Side Effect to Vincent and Jeff looks for the Swanton but Dutch trips out the leg. Assisted Slice Bread to Jeff and this one is over!

Winner: The Righteous

Rating: **. A lot of this match happened throughout the commercial break, but The Righteous getting a big win over the Hardys is good business. The Righteous build starts now.

FTR accept the challenge from The Workhorsemen, and Aussie Open.