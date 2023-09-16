Everybody is still talking about last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX as former multi-time world champion The Rock made his triumphant return to the company, his first appearance for WWE since 2019.

If you missed it, Rocky has an interaction with Austin Theory and even hit Theory with his signature People’s Elbow maneuver. Later in the show, he had a backstage interaction with John Cena, who shared a hug with his old rival and welcomed him back home.

Today, Cena took to social media to comment on The Rock’s return. He writes, “The best nights are the ones when we remember we’re all fans. Welcome home, @TheRock. Thank you, Denver. C U next week #Smackdown! @WWE @WWEonFOX.”

Rock and Cena’s interaction was one of WWE’s handpicked “Top 10” moments from the show. You can check out the full list here, or check out Cena’s post below.