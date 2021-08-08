AEW has released the following video highlighting the “Top 5” moments from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite “Homecoming” special on TNT. They are:
-Miro successfully defending the TNT title over Lee Johnson.
-Chris Jericho survives Juventud Guerrera
-The Elite beat down Adam “Hangman” Page
-Sting standing side by side with Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley
-Malakai Black dominates Cody Rhodes
AEW women’s division star Jade Cargill will be in action on Monday’s Dark: Elevation. A video featuring Cargill and her manager Mark Sterling has been released hyping her appearance. Check it out below.
The #JadeBrand has been keeping busy making deals across the country, but @MarkSterlingEsq says @Jade_Cargill will return to action on #AEWDarkElevation THIS MONDAY at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/FZQEBAEv7D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2021