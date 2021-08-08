AEW has released the following video highlighting the “Top 5” moments from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite “Homecoming” special on TNT. They are:

-Miro successfully defending the TNT title over Lee Johnson.

-Chris Jericho survives Juventud Guerrera

-The Elite beat down Adam “Hangman” Page

-Sting standing side by side with Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley

-Malakai Black dominates Cody Rhodes

AEW women’s division star Jade Cargill will be in action on Monday’s Dark: Elevation. A video featuring Cargill and her manager Mark Sterling has been released hyping her appearance. Check it out below.