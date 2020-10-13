Pro-wrestling legend and head of Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Al Snow was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk about his future goals for OVW, and how he wants to utilize the promotion’s champions by sending them to different territories. Highlights are below.

Talks his goals for OVW:

“The real purpose of TV is to create a platform for the talent to make themselves stars. The better and larger the platform the better they can sell their product, which is them. Together we both exploit that and both profit from that. The larger the platform I can create the more successful I think everyone will be. The talent and the company itself. If we continue to focus on it being an event-driven business, then we’re only going to reach a certain audience level. That’s going to be it both attendance-wise and exposure. By shifting the paradigm and taking it to a more TV driven content production, we now can reach an audience around the world.”

How he wants to have traveling champions invade different territories:

“I’m open to it. I very much have been. When we first started back and I had taken over the company, I had talks with the NWA about incorporating the NWA world title in OVW. That didn’t go anywhere at the time. I had conversations with Impact to do it the same because I really wanted to have that top tier championship that would have gravity and consequence to wins and losses here in the regional area. It would operate very much like the days of when Ric Flair and Harley Race would come in and your heavyweight champion would be your natural number one contender to that top tier belt or championship. Hopefully, it will create that gravity and consequence for all wins throughout where the heavyweight title will mean more because you’re in line for the national title opportunity. That’s how it has been in the old days.

To that point we now have affiliate training schools and promotions in Utah, Colorado, Alabama, Massachusetts. Much like overseas, I have about seven or eight overseas schools. I’m trying to create a network again of promotions or territories. Then that national champion will be brought in like the old days to come in and work whoever that promotion’s top talent is and elevate that top talent and make them better for working with the national heavyweight champion. The local talent is brought up another notch. That way we don’t have to rely on anyone else. We can do it ourselves. We can make our own stars. With OVW’s national access, then that national champion will have that exposure in those regional areas.”