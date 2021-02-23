AEW star Alex Reynolds from the Dark Order was the latest guest on the Dynamite Download podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how he was worried about losing his job with the promotion after he was not being used for a brief period of time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he was frustrated with his early run in the Dark Order:

It goes hand in hand with us literally starting to do BTE stuff and that started with us just out of pure — I wanna say part-frustration and part-desperation. Brodie [Lee] had just wrestled [Jon] Moxley at Double Or Nothing. He had nothing next, like after that. John [Silver] and I would barely be used on [AEW] Dark, to the point where we thought we were getting fired or replaced because they brought in 10 [Preston Vance] during the Georgia shows because we couldn’t make it and then we were able to come back down and they debuted 5 [Alan Angels]. Now both of them are getting wins on Dark and we still haven’t won a match and it’s like the whole point of The Dark Order like, ‘Oh join us. Stop losing, start winning.’ So we’re like, ‘Oh cool. Once we join this group, we’re gonna start winning matches.’ Nope, we’re just gonna keep losing. So, we were kind of miserable and I don’t — it wasn’t like a bitter frustration, but we felt like we were just there not contributing anything. So, and I hated being upset and bummed out at my dream job, you know? This is what I worked so hard for. Now I’m just coming to work not wrestling, coming out for an entrance or two and going home and just pouting the whole time. I didn’t wanna do that.

How he was able to build back some confidence doing Being The Elite stuff:

So, I had just thought of, ‘Alright, maybe we can just do stuff for BTE. Maybe we can add a little comedy aspect. Me and John [Silver] can kind of just try to recruit people for The Dark Order and just tell them how much it’ll help them and they’ll start winning,’ and the funny part is this that they just always look at us and be like, ‘You guys haven’t won a match yet.’

