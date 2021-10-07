During his interview with SI, Alex Shelley revealed that he’s currently content to work the independent scene but wouldn’t completely rule out signing with a larger company. Here’s what he had to say:

Right now, the independents are where I want to be. That’s not to say I wouldn’t go back to a big company. AEW looks amazing. I had a great experience in WWE/NXT, Impact is doing some great stuff and so is Ring of Honor. I miss New Japan so dearly. But I very much enjoy independent wrestling on a grassroots level.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: SI.