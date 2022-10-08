WWE superstar Alexa Bliss appeared in the latest video from the popular online comedy group Dude Perfect, which Little Miss Bliss plays a bridezilla and shows off some wrestling moves. Watch in full below.

WWE has also released a live stream of some of the best matchups in the history of the Extreme Rules premium live event ahead of the company’s 2022 show later this evening. Matches include Balor vs. Reigns, Cena vs. Batista, Orton vs. Big Show, and more.