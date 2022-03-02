Amari Miller suffered a concussion on last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

As noted, last night’s show saw Miller take a loss to Lash Legend. After the bout, which had some spots of sloppy offense, Miller was tended to at ringside by trainers, and then taken away on a stretcher for further evaluation backstage. A fan in attendance noted that it appeared she took a bad bump on her neck or head at one point.

In an update, Miller took to Twitter overnight and confirmed that she suffered a concussion.

One fan wrote that it appeared Miller did not suffer a concussion, but Miller responded and wrote, “#concussion”

Miller re-tweeted a GIF of her moonsault and wrote, “You never know fear until you conquer it!”

Miller also thanked everyone who checked in on her, writing, “Much love to everyone that had reached out! We gonna keep on moving [muscle flex emoji] [green heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]

Stay tuned for more on Miller. You can see her related tweets below, along with footage from the match:

