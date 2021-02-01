Pro-wrestling star Amber Nova recently spoke with the Dropkick Podcast to talk about her experiences in IMPACT and NXT, as well as her first meeting with top WWE executive, Triple H. Highlights are below.

Comments on her time in IMPACT:

“Impact was my first tv debut. Gail Kim was my agent, she was amazing and still is amazing. They kept bringing me back and they said some nice things about me on their website. Just that Amber Nova is new and she can obviously hang in the ring with these girls, so we keep bringing her back. She’s getting experience, my first match was with Allie and is now with AEW. I’ve wrestled with a few other girls, Sienna, Taya Valkyrie.. That was a freaking amazing match with her. The outcome wasn’t what I was hoping but, you know what could you expect with a veteran like her.

Says she had a very positive experience in NXT:

“Same thing with NXT when I went there. The whole production, it’s so amazing. Everybody there, Triple H, the people care about their talent they invest so much. My first match was against Nikki Cross and she’s one crazy bat but it was freaking awesome. I also got an opportunity to tag team with Rebel (Tanea Brooks) who is now with AEW. Two of the top women from Japan you know are IO Shirai and Kairi Sane. That experience, both of my experiences so far have been great.”

On meeting Triple H:

“I got a father vibe from him. That’s one of my first impressions of meeting Triple H. I got very calm, you know. I can tell by people’s energy, I really believe in that. I got a really fatherly energy type where he cares about his employees and I just got a good vibe like that from him. Same with Stephine Mcmahon, When I have been able to speak with her and talk to her. She’s remembered my face walking by like you know sometimes you think, Oh? There’s just gonna walk by and remember me or they’re busy, Don’t worry about it. She stopped dead in her tracks and said hello to me when I was there again because you know a lot of people are backstage and you don’t always know what’s going on. Both of them are just amazing people, they are a very family oriented vibe. They care about people, they care about the fans, they care about their talent.”

On where she would want to sign:

“I don’t feel like my options are so limited. Maybe like they used to be, I’m very open minded. I wouldn’t just say one company, I mean growing up as a kid it’s always been WWE. That’s been the main goal but, if it doesn’t happen or if there’s another offer on the table which I’ve been trying to talk with other people here and there, So i’m open minded but obviously I don’t know. I’m keeping an eye on the women’s division in AEW. They’ve been doing a lot of stuff.”

Full interview is below.