AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about his decision to back out of the Federacion Wrestling debut show, which was set for June 19th and featured El Idolo as well as top ROH talents RUSH, Matt Taven, and the Brisoes, who also pulled out. Hear why in the highlights below.

Says he doesn’t want to talk badly about the company but they were late on payments:

I don’t want to talk badly about the company because they did not treat me poorly or anything. We reached on an agreement on how the payments were going to be made, how I was going to manage myself, and how flights were going to be booked because we did not want to deal with any issues. They were late in several payments and I, simply, told them that I wasn’t going to go if the payments were not made and I did not want to have any trouble.

How his LIJ partner RUSH also had payment issued with Federacion:

I also spoke to RUSH to see what he thought and he said that he was the same, they hadn’t given him anything. We were 5 days before the show and we had not received any payments and we did not want to struggle and have any other complications with other talents. Because I helped RUSH contact some wrestlers for the show, I had to inform them so they did not come after him [RUSH]. RUSH later handled that and I told him that if there was no deposits on a certain date, I was not going to show up. He kept giving me excuses and I decided to leave things there. He took off the worry of having to pay other wrestlers and many other things.

