Andrade On Wanting To Be Dominick Mysterio’s First Opponent

During an interview with Entrevista (translated by Fightful), Andrade revealed that it was his hope to have been the wrestler that got to face Dominick Mysterio in his first WWE match. Here’s what he had to say:

Apart from the feud that we had, Rey Mysterio is a great person. Inside the ring, he’s a rival, but outside the ring, he’s a great guy. I would have loved to have faced Dominick in his WWE debut. I think in the future we can lock up [in the ring].