AEW star Anna Jay recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including what her main goals are in the company and what legends she would consider a mentor backstage. Highlights from the interview are below.

Her major goal in AEW:

[The AEW Women’s World Championship] is definitely the goal. I think that’s kind of everyone’s goal is to one day hold a championship in wrestling because that’s a token of what you’ve worked for. But I think for me right now, especially with my experience and being so new, and I’m not that new anymore, but I am new as far as match numbers. I’ve not had as many matches as a lot of the girls. But I think right now, really, I just want to keep getting better and keep doing what I’m doing and keep getting reps and keep getting advice from all the people that we have in the back and keep going on this way. I do feel myself getting more comfortable, and I do feel myself trying new things here and there. I think, like I said, if I stay on this, that I’ll get better and hit my goal of being a great women’s wrestler and hit my goal of being the champion. But I think it’s just kind of a day-by-day process, for me at least, and I’m okay with that. I’m okay with taking it day by day, and I’m okay with just getting better and that being my goal right now.

Who she would consider a mentor:

Dean Malenko recently has been helping me some, and he is just incredible, and also just a very sweet, generous man, so it’s cool learning from him. Obviously, he’s just incredibly talented and incredibly knowledgeable. Jericho, of course. Being with him has really been helpful, and he’s helped me a lot I think talking-wise, even more than wrestling. So it’s cool to have different people for different aspects of the business. So those two right now I feel like have been super helpful. But there’s tons more. Jerry Lynn’s been helpful. I would say Madison Rayne, she’s super helpful and always helping the women week-to-week. But there’s tons of people in the back that are helping all the time.

