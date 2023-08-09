Well on our way to All In with some big tag team matches tonight:

Lucha Bros vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay

FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Rob Van Dam

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 8/9/23

Live from the Nationwide Arena in Colombus, Ohio! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on the call tonight and the Jericho Appreciation Society, minus Chris Jericho, are in the ring.

Daddy Magic calls Jericho out.

Daniel Garcia cuts Jericho off and tells him he changed the fabric of who he was for Jericho. He’s out.

Hager was always there for Jericho, and he loves his hat. He’s out.

Tay Melo says she’s going to come back next year and win the title, without Jericho. He’s out.

Anna Jay says she needs to be selfish and tonight’s about her. She’s out.

Angelo Parker gave everything to Jericho, but he didn’t get it in return. He’s out.

Matt Menard grew up idolizing Jericho, but when other guys he knew, like Eddie Kingston and Kevin Steen hated Jericho, he knew there was an issue. He’s out.

Sammy Guevara is loyal to Jericho to a fault, so Jericho has time to get his stuff together, and maybe Guevara will be there when he does. For now… he’s out.

Jericho will have an answer for Don Callis next week.

Match #1. The Hardy Boyz w/ Isiah Cassidy & Ethen Page vs. The Young Bucks

Arm ringer by Matt but an atomic drop by Jeff. Rolling neck snap by Jeff. Matt in now as the Hardys gordbuster Nick on to Matt. Two count. Inverted double suplex by the Hardys gets two. Back slide into a double leg drop by the Hardys gets two. Hardys go old school but Nick catches Jeff with an enziguiri. Outside in facebuster by Nick to Matt Hardy and a moonsault to Jeff. Risky Business to Matt Hardy gets two. Matt Hardy catches a superkick from Matt and sends it to Nick’s face. Two count. DDT by Matt Hardy to Nick gets two. Matt Jackson looks for a clothesline but Matt Hardy ducks underneath and hits the Side Effect. Both men are down but both guys make the tag. Reverse atomic drop by Jeff and an elbow drop gets two. Whisper in the Wind by Jeff to both Bucks gets two on Nick. Jeff looks for a Twist of Fate but the Bucks deliver a superkick party to both Hardys. 3D to Nick! Two count. Meltzer Driver by the Bucks but Matt Hardy catches Nick, double Twist of Fate! Swanton Bomb to Nick Jackson gets two as Matt breaks it up. Twist of Fate stunner into a Twist of Fate by Matt Hardy. Nick Jackson goes up top but Matt Hardy superkicks the leg out from underneath Jeff and he hits the mat hard. BTE Trigger to Matt Hardy and this one is over.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Rating: **3/4. Nice little tag match here, and the best the Hardys have looked in quite some time. Good win for the Bucks on the way to All In.

Nick Jackson wants a mic and calls out FTR. We’re on for All In.

Adam Cole has a night of debauchery planned for he and MJF.

TRAMPOLINE PARK, BABY. MJF is appalled… until he finds out they have dodgeball. MJF then destroys children with dodgeballs. Cole tells MJF he can’t do that, and then a little girl calls he and Cole nerds before flipping them off. Cole tells MJF to drill her in the back of the head, and he does. Outstanding stuff.

Match #2. FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Rob Van Dam

Perry jumps RVD during the intro, but RVD counters with a scissor takedown for two. RVD catches a kick from Perry and delivers a spinning back kick of his own. Spinning leg lariat in the corner by RVD as Perry bails to the outside. RVD follows and drapes Perry over the guardrail, before coming off the apron with the most brutal spinning leg drop to someone’s back I’ve ever seen in my entire life. RVD sets up a table on the outside and throws a bunch of chairs inside the ring. Perry grabs one of the chairs and takes it out on RVD before covering for a two count. Perry misses a Rolling Thunder and RVD misses a somersault senton. High kick to Perry from RVD and a big monkey flip out of the corner. RVD skateboards a chair into Perry in the corner. RVD sets a chair up on Perry and delivers the Rolling Thunder! Two count. RVD sets a chair up on Perry and looks for the Split Legged Moonsault but misses. RVD tries for the Van Daminator but Perry launches a chair at him and takes out the referee instead. Step through back kick by RVD. RVD goes up top for the Five Star but Perry crotches him. Perry meets RVD up top but RVD sends him crashing through the table on the floor! RVD rolls Perry in the ring and goes up top… Five Star Frog Splash but the referee is out! Aubrey Edwards finally makes it down to the ring but Perry is out at 2.99! Low blow by Perry before throwing RVD face-first into the chair in the corner. Perry rolls RVD up with a handful of trunks and gets the win.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Jack Perry

Rating: ***1/2. This was a heck of a lot of fun, and RVD seemingly hasn’t lost a step. Bad guys Jack Perry is gaining traction and there’s a lot this guy can do.

Better Than You, Baybay are here! MJF says any footage of his burying the Mid-West is heavily edited and very fake. MJF says God should strike him down if he’s lying, but his favorite place in the USA is the Mid-West. MJF mistakenly thinks Cole wants a promo battle, so MJF says Cole is so thin and pale that if he was around in the 80’s Hogan would have snorted him. Stiff.

Cole cuts MJF off and says that’s NOT why he’s there. Instead, Cole wants tag team gold. RING OF HONOR, TAG TEAM GOLD. Teams like reDRagon, Kings of Wrestling, and The Briscoe Brothers paved the way in ROH. Cole wants to challenge Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship at All In – Zero Hour. MJF usually threatens to stab someone who tries force him into wrestling more than once a year, but he’s a sucker for a cheap pop.

MJF IS IN. BETTER THAN YOU BAYBAY IS CHALLENGING AUSSIE OPEN FOR THE RING OF HONOR WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP!

Wait, Roderick Strong is here. Roddy can’t believe Adam Cole chose MJF over himself, the ROH legend. MJF tells Roderick Strong to shake it off, “you bland b****!” Roddy says The Kingdom was right about Adam Cole, as they show up on stage to comfort him.

Cole loses his cool and shoves MJF for what he said to Roderick Strong, as the two come face to face. Cole apologizes and MJF accepts, before hugging it out.

Match #3. Lucha Bros vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Stereo superkicks and suicide dives by Lucha Bros. Rolling Ace Crusher by Fenix and a diving stomp by Penta to Claudio. Flipping suicide dive by Fenix and the Made in Japan to Claudio gets two! Double superkicks by Lucha Bros miss and connect knees, as Claudio takes everyone out with European uppercuts. Moxley gets the tag and batters Penta in the corner before catching a diving Fenix. Double DDT by Moxley. Two count. Slingblade by Penta! Yuta cracks Fenix on the apron with the title before the referee’s back. Military Press into the Ace Crusher gets two. Moxley looks for a standing Texas Cloverleaf and gets it. Fenix fights hard to get to the ropes but Moxley sits down on it. Big European uppercut to Fenix and a running boot to Penta by Claudio. Spike piledriver to Fenix! Two count. Doomsday Device by BCC but Fenix rolls into a cazadora and stomp to Claudio. Penta gets the tag and it’s the cazadora into a DDT! Over the top Backstabber to Claudio gets two. Fenix in now and misses a frog splash off the top. Huge running boot by Moxley but Fenix pops up with a superkick to Claudio. European uppercuts to Penta. Claudio rolls Fenix up for two. Enziguiri by Penta to Claudio but Moxley rolls through into an Ace Crusher. Brutally stiff superkick to Moxley from Fenix and all four men are down! Claudio and Fenix are exchanging strikes from their knees in the center of the ring. Rebound hook kick by Fenix! Penta gets the tag and comes of the top, only to eat an anti-air European uppercut. Two count. Both men trade heavy chops now… forever it seems like. Double jump by Penta into a Death Rider but Penta counters and it’s a spike piledriver for two. Fenix goes up top but Yuta is there to grab a knee, but Alex Abrahantes pulls him off the apron to the floor. Claudio ran in the ring behind the referee’s back and ripped off Penta’s mask, as Moxley rolls up Penta with a handful of tights for the win.

Winner: Blackpool Combat Clug

Rating: ****. These are two sets of guys that can fight forever, and I will watch every time.

The BCC jump Lucha Bros after the bell, as Claudio wears Penta’s mask.

Kenny Omega is here with Alex Marvez, and let’s us know that next week he’ll be doing a sit down with JR to discuss things, including Wembley.

Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Embassy are here. Nana tells everyone to shut up. Swerve said nobody believed him when he said the Mogul Embassy were going to take over this year. Swerve says the ME are above the law. AR Fox tells Darby not to waste any more time, and to bring his ass out there.

Darby is here and he wants Fox to tell the whole story. Darby wants Fox to tell the whole story, about his demons. Darby had to go. Darby did put in a good word for Nick Wayne, and if Fox is mad about that, that’s on him. Darby says that Fox has new friends, but Darby has friends too.

Lights go out.

IT’S STINGGGGGGGGG! Sting clears the ring and holds Swerve at bat-point. Sting points to the All In sign!

Match #4. AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay

Jay runs into a big jumping knee from Shida and then misses a running back kick in the corner. Another running knee in the corner from Shida and some mounted punches, but Jay sneaks out and dumps Shida to the apron. Jay in control now, putting the boots to Shida throughout the PIP. Jay with a choke in the corner and a rolling inverted neck snap for two. Shida fires back with some elbows and a snap suplex. Running basement elbow strike by Shida! Two count. Both women find themselves on the apron and Jay gets caught with an enziguiri. Shida sets up a chair but Parker and Menard get in the way and Jay throws Shida face-first in the steps. Both women quickly get back in the ring as Jay locks in the Queenslayer in the middle of the ring! Shida gets up and walks up to the middle rope as both women fall backward. Falcon Arrow by Shida! One, two, no! Shida looks for the Kitana and nails it. Shida covers for the three but it looks like Parker was supposed to pull Jay from the ring and wasn’t able to, maybe?

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

Rating: **1/2. Good for AEW for putting the belt in the main event here. Nice win for Shida, who will go into All In as the champion.

Final Thoughts: I can’t remember the last time we only had four matches on Dynamite, if ever? Much slower paced show tonight, and a show that’s really finding a different grove since the debut of Collision. All of the matches were strong tonight and delivered, but so did the interview segments. I’m fairly interested in the Jericho Appreciation Society stuff, but the MJF/Cole and Mogul Embassy stuff was great. The Mogul Embassy really feels like they’ve gained momentum with the addition of Fox and the beatdown of Nick Wayne, so I’m all in. RVD and Perry overdelivered, BCC/Lucha Bros was everything you’d expect in the best way. Thumbs up tonight. 8.25/10.