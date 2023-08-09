AEW is reportedly headed to the West Coast for Full Gear 2023.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the working plan is to hold AEW’s traditional November pay-per-view at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The date currently listed on internal calendars for Full Gear 2023 is Saturday, November 18.

There’s no word yet on how AEW will handle Collision that night if Full Gear is held on a Saturday. It was noted that very recently Full Gear was actually discussed for Sunday, November 19. However, there were some people who were surprised at the show being on the calendar for November 19 as the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars have a home game against the Tennessee Titans that same day. In the past, AEW has avoided scheduling pay-per-view events on Sundays as AEW President Tony Khan has said he does not want to compete with himself. Khan works as the Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jaguars, a team owned by his father, AEW lead investor Shahid Khan.

The working plan for the Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite will take place that Wednesday, November 15 in Ontario, California.

If that November 18 date is correct, this would be two weeks after WWE’s next Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, and one week before the 2023 Survivor Series show in Chicago.

AEW has not announced Full Gear details and everything is subject to change, but this is the working plan.

The 2022 Full Gear pay-per-view was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and was headlined by current AEW World Champion MJF capturing the title from Jon Moxley. Full Gear 2021 was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was headlined by Adam Page winning the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega. The 2020 Full Gear show was headlined by then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retaining over Eddie Kingston in a “I Quit” match, and held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The inaugural Full Gear took place in 2019 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and saw Moxley defeat Omega in the Unsanctioned Lights Out main event.

