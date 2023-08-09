This past Monday the WWE Universe saw the return of the New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston), who defeated the Viking Raiders in their first match back in months.

Kingston spoke about this return during today’s edition of The Bump, where he expressed how grateful he was to be back home and promises to re-inject the WWE Universe with the “Power of Positivity.”

It felt incredible, it felt amazing. It was weird. So when me and Woods walked into the building, we both got this like anxiety, just walking in and being back into the fold. I have never been out of action for as long as I was. I think it was almost five months to the day. I think I got hurt on March 3. Then I had my surgery on 3/16. I’ve just not been out for that long. So it was a little bit strange, to be back in the fold and in the locker room. Of course, everything, it’s always business as usual. The world goes on when you’re not there, you know what I mean, in terms of WWE. But it felt good. It felt good to be just back home. So yeah, definitely excited to be back. Myself and Woods, we are looking forward to re-infecting the WWE Universe with the power of positivity.

When asked how he thought the New Day performed Kingston had this to say:

Honestly, it was like riding a bike, to be honest. Just having been away from the ring for that long, you always have this question in the back of your mind, like, ‘Am I gonna forget how to do this? Are the people gonna forget who I am?’ Especially with my ankle injury, am I still gonna be able to do what I do? Am I still gonna be able to move around well out there? But fortunately, the WWE Universe has a way of just making all the pain and everything go away. As soon as you walk through those curtains, you don’t feel anything pain-wise. There’s such a rush of adrenaline, and you go out there and you do what you do. So that’s what we did. It was fantastic, it was incredible.

While Kingston and Woods are back, the third New Day member Big E is still out of action. Unfortunately for the former world champion, it doesn’t look like he’ll ever be able to wrestle again due to the neck injury he suffered last year.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)