A major update on Big E.

The WWE superstar and former world champion participated in the media rounds happening in Detroit ahead of tomorrow’s SummerSlam premium live event. Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling asked the New Day member when fans might be able to see him in the ring again after suffering a serious neck injury back in 2022, one that has kept him on the shelf since.

Big E tells Hausman that he’s been advised by doctors to never wrestle again for his own safety, and that he is unsure what his future will hold. He adds that he may be interested in doing color-commentary for WWE, but at this time no plans have been made.

If you forgot, Big E suffered a broken neck on a March episode of SmackDown. Ridge Holland was attempting to give Big E a belly-to-belly suplex, but the former world champ landed directly on his head and fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

