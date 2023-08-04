AR Fox is excited to show the AEW fanbase how much he can succeed as a heel.

Fox spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he explained how his pairing with Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Embassy came together.

I heard about it a couple weeks before, everything was happening how it was gonna happen and stuff and I was kind of impressed because I love to know a little bit of what’s happening sooner rather than later, so that was really good. I had known about it for just a couple of weeks.

He adds that being a heel on a big stage is a dream, and hopes that he can prove to his peers how good at the job he can be.

I want to show, the boys basically, that I can do just as good as a heel. I can do all the spots and those get over and all that stuff, but I want to put the same amount of thought into a subtle, cut-off type [of style]. I want to try and show that I’m just as good at being a heel.

You can check out the full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)