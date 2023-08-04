Veteran WWE Superstar Robert Roode is on the road with the company for SummerSlam Weekend.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Roode is working as a WWE Producer right now. He is at tonight’s SmackDown in Dayton and will also be at Monday’s RAW in Minneapolis. It’s likely that Roode will also work SummerSlam in that role

There’s no word yet on if Roode is now working full-time as a producer, or if this weekend is some sort of tryout.

Roode has not wrestled since losing to Omos at the June 25, 2022 WWE live event from Amarillo, TX. Since then he has undergone multiple operations to fix injuries he had been dealing with, including neck surgeries. As detailed at this link in May, the 46 year old Roode underwent another fusion surgery on his neck, which pushed back his potential in-ring return once again.

