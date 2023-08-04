Veteran Superstar Randy Orton is in town for WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

Multiple sources report that Orton was brought to Detroit for SummerSlam Weekend, but there is no sign that he will be returning to action at Saturday’s big event. Fightful Select adds that people close to The Viper say he is nowhere near being medically cleared to return at this point.

It was reported earlier this week how doctors have told Orton that wrestling in the future is not a good idea, but he is still working towards a return. You can click here for that report, which includes notes on Orton’s physique, what he’s planning for the future, and more.

Orton has not wrestled since the May 20, 2022 SmackDown. He ended up having fusion surgery on his lower back in late 2022.

