GUNTHER reflects on his record-breaking WWE Intercontinental Championship reign.

The Ring General has held the I.C. title since the summer of 2022 and has had a number of major defenses, including several big wins on marquee events like Clash at the Castle and WrestleMania 39. GUNTHER spoke about his dominance during a recent interview with MailOnline, where he explained why he takes the responsibility of being champion so serious.

I’ve enjoyed it a lot (WWE Intercontinental Title reign) and I think it’s something I’m good at. It might sound weird but I think I’m good at being a champion in wrestling. Because I carry myself a certain way, I add to the legacy of the title and I add my own legacy in the same process of that. It’s a big responsibility and I take it very serious, but it’s also very rewarding as well.

GUNTHER will face one of his tougher challenges when he takes on Drew McIntyre at tomorrow’s SummerSlam premium live event in Detroit. You can check out the latest card for SummerSlam by clicking here.