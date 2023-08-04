Another set of predictions ,but this time its for one of the “Big 4” PLEs of the year. This one should be a fun one as there are several unpredictable matches. Emanating from Ford Field in Detroit on August 5th, Summerslam is set to be the biggest wrestling event of the summer so far. WWE has been the hottest it’s felt in years and fans have been left with many questions during the build to this PLE. Could this finally be the culmination of the Bloodline story? Where will Cody Rhodes go after his highly anticipated bout with Brock Lesnar? Let’s try to get to the bottom of it in my predictions for WWE Summerslam 2023.

Summerslam Slim Jim Battle Royale

Winner: LA Knight

To me, this feels like a cop-out of a match to get more people on the card. Nonetheless, only one competitor is announced for this one, so I guess I have to predict him. Knight has been consistently growing in popularity to an almost nuclear level so this could propel him up the card. Hopefully, that’s the case.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Winner: Logan Paul

It seems overdue that Paul picks up a victory on a PLE and Ricochet is the ideal guy to put across the ring from him. Ricochet isn’t too high on the card but has enough credibility to the point where a win over him will mean something. Plus, Ricochet is a veteran that can carry Logan to a great match despite his inexperience. This is inspired match-making from WWE.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Winner: McIntyre

I don’t want this to happen, but it really feels like this is where we’re headed. McIntyre was rumored to be leaving WWE earlier this year, but those rumors seemed to have vanished into thin air. I think Gunther should continue his incredible run, but it seems like McIntyre is set to receive some type of award for returning. It should be Sheamus, though.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Winner: Baszler

Rousey appears to be making her exit from WWE, and what better way to go out than to put over her friend? Baszler can get a high-profile win and try to rebuild after several years of poor booking. This doesn’t feel like a Summerslam-level match, but kudos to WWE for trying to add some much needed heat to this rivalry.

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Winner: Charlotte Flair

I mean, this is Charlotte’s thing, right? Inserting herself into a match and story that doesn’t really require her and winning the title anyway seems exactly like something WWE would do. They clearly want to do a Belair vs. Flair singles match and Asuka taking the pin could help prolong the feud without either taking a pin.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Winner: Cody Rhodes

If Jey Uso doesn’t defeat Roman Reigns in the main event, Cody needs to be the one to do it. It felt like the easiest lay-up of all time to have Rhodes dethrone Reigns, but they decided not to pull the trigger for something they thought was better. I really hope Cody gets the win and builds himself back up to the main event. Does anyone know why these two are still fighting? Actually, though, I still have no clue.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Finn Balor

Winner: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins continues to drag this title kicking and screaming to something be worth caring about. I’d argue Balor has the better reason to get this win, but Rollins is the guy to carry this title for a long time to come. If they want this title to be on-par with the Universal Championship or even close, having it on Rollins is the right decision. It’ll be really interesting to see the direction with Damian Priest.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (C)

Winner: Roman Reigns

Jey Uso is not him. He’s great, no doubt, but he isn’t HIM. I just cannot take him serious as a main-event level threat. Other than his win being a satisfying end to the stoy, what would this title win do for anyone? What would Jey go onto do during his reign? It doesn’t make any sense for Jey to be the top champion in WWE. It will undoubtedly be a gripping match throughout, though.

My prediction is that the manipulation he’s suffered through will just be too much for Jey and he will crumble under the pressure. This is a fitting end to Jey Uso’s story and hopefully these two men will deliver a great main event to end Summerslam. Make sure to check out my Smackdown review’s, including the one I’ll be releasing this weekend, to see if there are any updates to the card and follow me on X (Twitter) @wewanttablez. Thanks for reading!