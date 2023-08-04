MLW has released today’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Fusion. A preview and the full video episode can be found below.

MLW FUSION tonight at 8pm ET headlined by Willie Mack in lucha trios action, streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

Willie Mack, Jack Cartwheel and Myzteziz vs. Black Danger, Dinamico and Genio del Aire

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane vs Delirious

The World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane has been running his mouth on Willie Mack for weeks. What happens when the Champ and the #1 contender are in the arena at the same time? Find out on FUSION!

The road to Willie Mack’s World Heavyweight Championship showdown with Alex Kane sees both men in competition. Willie Mack hooks up with his amigos for a spectacular trios match-up. Can the #1 ranked Willie Mack continue his hot streak as “Chocolate Thunder’s” showdown with Kane draws near?

Never one to be outworked or overlooked, the Bomaye Fight Club’s captain Alex Kane has also requested and been granted a match on the same card as his Fury Road challenger.

Will the World Champ send The Calling to Suplex Island and continue to ride Bomaye’s unstoppable momentum into Fury Road? Tune in and find out!

And with the Samoan SWAT Team in the arena, how will the new World Tag Team Champions The Calling respond as their bloody war rages on.

Matt Cardona and MSL play politics. Did Mance Warner read the fine print for his Fury Road match with Cardona?

“The God Queen’s incredible story straight from the World Featherweight Champion herself as MLW takes an All Access at Delmi Exo.

PLUS: The next round of the 2023 MLW Open Draft!