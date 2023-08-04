There is said to be “growing frustrations” within WWE over how the women’s division is being handled, according to @WRKDWrestling. No other details were provided.

It was indicated by some that some of the disappointment may be related to WWE SummerSlam creative. There are just two women’s matches on the current SummerSlam card for Saturday but WWE Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair is billed as one of the Triple Main Events. WWE World Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is also up in the air, while Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was pulled for reasons explained here.

This new report is interesting as there was a feeling of optimism surrounding new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

