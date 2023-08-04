Maven shares a funny story about Edge.

The former WWE star spoke about the Hall of Famer during a recent video he put out on his personal Youtube channel. Maven was going through the wrestlers he had worked with while under the WWE banner, and when Edge’s name came up he called the Ultimate Opportunist a legend for continuing to compete at such a high level.

Easy enough, Edge. Adam. How he’s still doing that he’s doing to this day blows my mind. I get asked all the time. I still do shows, and guys and promoters are always asking, ‘You want to wrestle? Will you wrestle?’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely not.’ How he is still going and working at the rate he works at, no clue. Nicest guy, always helpful.

Maven then recalled a time he worked with Edge in OVW, where the R-Rated Superstar played a rib on him in the middle of a match.

I broke my arm. Back then, whenever you get injured or whenever you’d be out of action for a while, to get you back in wrestling shape, to keep you from blowing up, they would send us down to OVW. I was rehabbing, coming off a broken arm, and Adam and I were down at Ohio Valley together. They put us in a tag match together. But he was opposite from me. To play a rib, he ran me. We were calling spots in the ring, he was, ‘Shoot off, take a tackle. Drop down, pin. Shoot off again.’ He was doing it on purpose. He wanted to blow me up. He did. He succeeded in it. When he did, he broke character and started laughing at me because he could see me gassed.

He later wishes Edge all the best, later jabbing at him or taking Lita away from Matt Hardy.

Wish Adam all the best. He was the nicest guy. Another guy with a tremendous amount of respect, not only for what he does in the ring, but for what he’s meant to the business outside the ring. It is kinda f— though that he took Lita.

