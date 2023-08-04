NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton recently spoke with WrestleZone about former company superstar Nick Aldis and how helpful the National Treasure was to him while they were both under the NWA banner.

Nick Aldis, before his departure, really was hands on with me and that’s something I’m very appreciative of. [He would] tell me, ‘Hey Kerry, your time is going to be soon. This is how you need to start looking at the future, this is how you need to start building yourself in the gym, in the locker room, with your gear, with your mood, with your mindset.’ That’s something I’m very appreciative for. That’s helped me get where I am now.

Aldis famously departed the NWA at the beginning of the year after being the brand’s top champion for the several years. He competed for IMPACT for a short stint that concluded at last month’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

Elsewhere in the interview, Morton hyped up the NWA 75 pay-per-view, which takes place on August 26th & August 27th from St. Louis, Missouri. Check out the interview in full below.