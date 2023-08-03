As noted, Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had been planned for SummerSlam, going back months, but it was announced on this week’s go-home show that the match will happen on the August 14 RAW from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Zoey Stark will be banned from ringside. It was reported that plans for the match changed this past weekend as the match was also discussed for WWE Payback on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, but WWE officials then decided on the match for the August 14 RAW.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE sources were saying there was a “good reason” the Lynch vs. Stratus match was delayed until mid-August instead of happening at SummerSlam. It was indicated at the time that there was something physical related to the delay, but word now is that both women are healthy and were available for Saturday’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

It was noted that WWE has been adamant about limiting the number of matches and the run-times for PLE shows, which caused some matches that were being built for SummerSlam to be moved elsewhere. Sources pointed to how on SummerSlam, the Lynch vs. Stratus match would have been severely limited by time, so the decision was made to put it on a future RAW episode instead.

Lynch and Stratus both are reportedly not thrilled with the change, which came into focus in the days before their RAW match was set up.

