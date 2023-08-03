IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim participated in the latest edition of IMPACT Press Pass to discuss a wide range of topics surrounding the pro-wrestling industry and hyping up the promotion’s upcoming Emergence event in Toronto.

Himanshu Doi from 411 Mania asked Kim about NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia potentially doing something with IMPACT, specifically at Multiverse United 2. Here is what she had to say.

I’ve heard very little. I know that she is the current… is she the current champion now? She beat Willow. I mean, anyone who’s gonna be the New Japan Women’s champion I’m sure has a lot of credibility, and I would love to see more talent from STARDOM. I’ve actually talked about this in the past. I love their product. I love the promotion. I’ve seen a lot of talent come out of there when I’m watching other women’s promotions, that’s the first one that I will tune into. So having their champion face the Virtuosa who is to me probably one of the best females out there right now. I mean consistency, 5 star matches. I mean, Deonna is killing it right now and I think she’s one of the ones to beat. So I’d love to see their champion face up against her. It’d be a dream match for all the fans out there as well.

Kim later added that she would love to see the Knockouts crossover with top talent from STARDOM in the future.

I mean, I would just love to see a mash of, you know, our girls combined with maybe those girls come over and maybe do a special. But I’ve talked about this in the past. You know, these are all dream scenarios that I think the fans would love that they would win out of it and just see a little bit of a special mashup. You know, things that you never normally get to see because we get to see the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts face each other all the time. You never know who they’re gonna face week in and week out. But to see a different roster of talented women and a different style as well would prove to be very interesting to me.

You can check out Kim’s full comments below.