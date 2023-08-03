Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III will reportedly be a standard singles match.

There had been rumors on WWE adding a stipulation to the Lesnar vs. Rhodes rubber match at SummerSlam on Saturday, but the two were featured on Monday’s go-home RAW and no stipulation was announced. Word now, via Fightful Select, is that the current plan is for the match to not have a stipulation, at least as of today.

It’s possible plans change and a stipulation will be announced this week, but it was noted that despite rumors and speculation, there was never a stipulation pitched or considered heavily.

There had been rumors of a Dog Collar match being pitched and then shot down for Lesnar vs. Rhodes. However, sources close to both sides have confirmed that the idea of a stipulation was never in the cards for the match.

The idea behind this being a standard singles bout was, “does this match need a stipulation?,” and it was agreed that it does not, so the idea wasn’t broached again.

