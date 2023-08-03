WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently joined Armon Sandler on Stay Busy to hype up this Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the Scottish Warrior will be challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

During the interview McIntyre gave an in-depth breakdown of his feud with the Ring General, stating that he wishes they had more time to build their story but knows that the WWE Universe is still excited for their epic clash.

I feel good. I wish we had more time to build it a little bit. The good thing is, I know people are just excited of the idea of Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre. That’s helpful that people want to see the match to begin with. You don’t have to build to make them want to see it. He needs an opponent that is a genuine threat. I need an opponent that is interesting and different and people want to see. I feel like there was a minute where McIntyre was kind of floating, which I never want to be doing, I always want to be moving up.

McIntyre later discusses his past in wrestling dominant opponents, reminding fans that he previously defeated Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Goldberg inside the ring.

There was a period where I felt like I flatlined and that was frustrating, but it led into the Sheamus thing and the Sheamus, Gunther, McIntyre thing. I wish we had a little more time to tell the story, but thankfully we’ve maximized the little time we’ve had with each other. He is such a force right now, it doesn’t need much storytelling to tell King vs. Godzilla. I’ve been able to come back, have the moment where I put him through the table after he was so dominant and stand before him and let him know, ‘You may have been dominant with everyone else, but you’ve gotten a little bit big for your britches. I’m Drew McIntyre, the same guy that has beaten Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Goldberg and a list of opponents a mile long. You’re about to get a wake up call and you might not get to break Honky Tonk Man’s record because Drew McIntyre is looking for his moment with a title in front of fans.

