The Acclaimed have been announced for AEW Collision.

AEW has announced that The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will speak on Saturday’s live Collision episode.

Saturday’s promo segment comes one week after The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn came up short against AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black. After the match, Gunn, who was pinned in the loss, left his boots in the ring to seemingly indicate his retirement.

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s AEW Collision from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC:

* We will hear from The Acclaimed

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Mercedes Martinez

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Big Bill and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage

* CM Punk defends his Real World Title against Ricky Starks

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.