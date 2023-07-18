Monday’s WWE RAW saw Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green capture the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who was softened up earlier in the night with an attack by WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to build to their SummerSlam title match.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that within WWE there is a feeling of optimism surrounding Deville and Green. There’s hope that they ca “stabilize” the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with a substantial run as champions.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have seen just one reign that went for more than 150 days since they were introduced in February 2019, and that was The Kabuki Warriors’ 180-day reign. The next closest would be the 131-day reign of Carmella and Zelina Vega, and most have been much shorter, including the most recent reigns. Morgan and Rodriguez held the straps for 16 days in their second reign, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler held the titles for 32 days before that, while Morgan and Rodriguez had their first reign cut short at 39 days due to Morgan’s injury. There has been just one more reign to begin in 2023, which was the 41-day run for Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and that title change ended the 114-day reign of Damage CTRL.

