MLW issued the following press release announcing that the ‘Indy Go’ Matt Cardona will be making his promotional debut at Fury Road. The event, which airs exclusively on FITE+, takes place on September 3rd from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

MLW today announced the debut of Matt Cardona at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Making a shocking surprise appearance at Never Say Never where Matt Cardona made it known he was heading to MLW, MLW can confirm the Long Island native will debut live and excusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

A surprise Open Draft 2023 selection by promoter Mister Saint Laurent, Cardona’s first opponent in MLW is a hot topic… with Cardona and Saint Laurent keeping their cards close to the vest, league officials hope to have signatures on a bout sheet shortly.

Who will Cardona fight in his MLW debut?

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.