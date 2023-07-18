The Road to Great American Bash continues as tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Tonight’s show will feature Dominik Mysterio challenging NXT North American Champion Wes Lee with the title on the line. Tony D’Angelo will make his return after being freed from jail. WWE has announced a new match for tonight and that’s Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez

* Tony D’Angelo’s Homecoming from jail

* Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Axiom and Scrypts

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Dominik Mysterio

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

