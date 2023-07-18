Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about the run that WWE’s Damian Priest has been on.

Priest has continued to be used as a top player on Monday Night Raw and recently won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

“Every day that Priest is on my TV, I see him mature more and more in front of my eyes as a main event player in the WWE. You would think that by watching him, he has ‘heel’ written all over him, but he actually has the opportunity to be a quality babyface. And if you are a babyface that they have plans for … if they have plans for you in the WWE, it’s much better for you to be a babyface than a heel.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com