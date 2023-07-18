Matt Hardy recently spoke about what it’s like working with AEW President Tony Khan in the promotion after joining them in 2020 while speaking with Daily Mail.

“He is an amazing human being overall,” Hardy said. “I love working with him. He’s like the most fair boss, and he very much values us talent[s] as human beings. There’s sometimes where you can work for people, and you know you hear this about WWE a lot, sometimes you just feel like you’re a cog in a machine. And they use you as long as you’re fully functioning and the machine continues to run. Whenever you’re taking out they put another cog in.”

Hardy noted that, unlike other promoters, Khan is more than willing to give his employees time off for family time.

“… With Tony, if I’m not on [the] shows, if we have a pay-per-view week and I have something on ‘Dynamite,’ and there’s a lot Friday on ‘Rampage.’ If I’m not on the pay-per-view, he’ll just say, ‘Yeah, go ahead, go home be with your kids, be with your family.’ That’s very important to him,” Hardy revealed. “He really considers his employees as human beings, and it’s very important to him that they get to spend as much time with their family, and they actually get to have their own lives outside of AEW.”

Hardy also praised Khan for letting talent do signings and comic cons.