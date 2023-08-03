Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 8/3/23

From the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as we’re joined by Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.

Match #1. Aussie Open vs. Iron Savages

Fletcher and Bronson start. Headlock by Fletcher but a shoulder block does nothing. Fletcher runs into a back elbow but gets out of a gorilla press and body slams Bronson. Davis in but Bronson tags Boulder in. Boulder and Davis struggle for position and meet with shoulder blocks. Boulder eventually drops Davis with a diving shoulder block. Splash in the corner and Boulder catches Fletcher with a big sidewalk slam. Savages get sent to the floor with clotheslines and Aussie Open follows. Aussie Open sends Bronson into Boulder and in to the guardrail on the outside. Senton by Davis gets two. Crossbody by Bronson takes out both members of Aussie Open and Boulder gets the tag, taking everyone out with clotheslines. Fall away slam/Samoan drop combo by Boulder takes out both Davis and Fletcher! Around the world powerslam by Boulder to Fletcher gets two. Springboard moonsault by Boulder but Fletcher moves. Double elbows to Boulder by Aussie Open but Bronson is here to make the save. Big boot by Bronson to everyone before a Michinoku Driver to Fletcher on top of Davis! Double spinebuster to Fletcher! Two count. Electric Chair by Iron Savages but Davis rolls to his corner and Fletcher comes off the top with a clothesline, an accidental Doomsday Device! Double big boots by Aussie Open. Fireman’s carry into a punt by Fletcher! Clothesline sammich by Aussie Open and the Fidget Spinner to Boulder (!) finishes this one!

Winner and STILL ROH Tag Team Champions: Aussie Open

Rating: ***. Fun stuff here and a nice dynamic between the teams. Aussie Open can do no wrong and the attitude change for the Iron Savages suits them well .

Match #2. Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Josh Woods

Shibata looks for a straight arm bar early and Woods escapes, looking for one of his own. Both men dive for ankle locks and they roll to the floor, as Shibata threatens a penalty kick and misses. Collar and elbow tie up on the floor now, but both men get back in the ring by the 9 count. Woods clotheslines Shibata to the floor and drives him into the guard rail with a hammerlock. Wrist lock by Woods drops Shibata to the mat, before transitioning to a bicep slicer. Shibata escapes but Woods sends him to the mat with a big hammerlock. Doctor Bomb by Woods gets a two count. Woods drills Shibata with a PK but Shibata is up on his feet! Big boot by Shibata and a follow up boot in the corner. Stalling dropkick in the corner for Shibata gets a two count. Waist lock by Shibata but Woods grabs the ropes, however Shibata still connects with a German. Woods is up with a tear drop suplex of his own. Now both men are trading in the center of the ring before dueling scissor kicks. Shibata absorbs a clothesline from Woods but a second one takes him down. Woods stomps the injured arm but Shibata ducks under and locks in the rear naked choke. PK by Shibata and this one is over!

Winner and STILL ROH Pure Champion: Katsuyori Shibata

Rating: ***. Shibata is the perfect ROH Pure champion. His style and deliberate pace are exactly what this division was built on .

Shibata shakes the hand of Woods and then both men bow to each other.