Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

We noted before how Jey would be on tonight’s show to prepare for the SummerSlam Tribal Combat match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and that Sikoa will be with Paul Heyman as Heyman presents The History of Tribal Combat. Now WWE has announced Jey vs. Solo for the first time ever.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match was also announced, plus Bayley and IYO SKY on The Grayson Waller Effect.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for WWE SummerSlam

* LA Knight vs. Sheamus

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Bayley and IYO SKY

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair make their final stop before SummerSlam Triple Threat

* Jey Uso prepares for the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Paul Heyman presents The History of “Tribal Combat” en route to SummerSlam

* Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

